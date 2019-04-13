Triangular fight for Racing Journalists Trophy

other-sports

Gold Field, Between The Waters and Juno's Guest

Representational Image

There are nine runners in the field for the Racing Journalists Trophy, the feature event of the penultimate day's seven-race card to be run under the lights. Three of them--Gold Field, Between The Waters and Juno's Guest--demand serious attention.

Gold Field (A Sandesh up) and Juno's Guest (A S Peter up) are serious bidders as both have won their recent races on this track, while Between The Waters (P Trevor up), who was humiliated by King Khalil when the latter shattered the course record for five furlongs, can pose a big threat to the winning duo as he will most likely make amends today. A close verdict is therefore predicted with Gold Field enjoying a very slender edge.

Selections:

J Robinson Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1800m)

Conscience 1, Silver King 2, Dumas 3.

Regal Equity Plate (Class V; 1800m)

Master Of Studies 1, His Master's Vice 2, Power Of Thor 3.

Dady Adenwalla Trophy - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Bait And Switch 1, Golden Guest 2, Tristar 3.

Dady Adenwalla Trophy - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Rhapsody 1, Splash 2, Raweno 3.

Racing Journalists Trophy (Class III; 1000m)

Gold Field 1, Between The Waters 2, Juno's Guest 3.

Jockeys Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)

Dance The Dream 1, Jetfire 2, Steppenwolf 3,

Ahu Plate (Class IV; 1400m)

Dazzling Star 1, Princess Eliza 2, Grand Sinatra 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Bait And Switch (3-1)

Upset: Gandalf (2-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates