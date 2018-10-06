Triangular fight in feature event

other-sports

The Prasad Raju-trained Lady In Lace, failed favourite and runner up in the Indian Derby when she last raced on this racing curcuit, will attract most of the betting money

Representational Image

The Threptin Fillies' & Mares' Stakes (Gr 3) will be the prime attraction of Saturday's seven-race card for which six runners in the fray. The Prasad Raju-trained Lady In Lace, failed favourite and runner up in the Indian Derby when she last raced on this racing curcuit, will attract most of the betting money.

However, Watchmyscript who had twice played second fiddle to her at Bangalore, and the vastly improved Auburn who performed creditably at the top level after posting a sensational win on this track, are the two who may pose live threat to Lady In Lace.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

K Raghunath Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Joplin 1, Highland Empress 2, Julio Cesaro 3.

Kejriwal Trophy (Class III; 1200m)

Impala 1, Triple Threat 2, Frieze 3.

Capriole Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)

Jigar 1, Kotor 2, Aquarius 3.

Threptin Fillies' & Mares' Stakes - Gr 3 (For 3y&o, F&M; 1800m)

Lady In Lace 1, Auburn 2, Watchmyscript 3.

Pune Cantonment Board Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1400m)

Valegro 1, Rogue One 2, Night Hunt 3.

Dakshin Maharashtra Sub-Area Trophy (Class IV; 1200m)

Kilkarry Bridge 1, Xoxo 2, Queens Best 3.

Capriole Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)

Bakhtawar 1, Aurora Australis 2, Kalina 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Kilkarry Bridge (6-1)

Upsets: Flag Flying (2-2) & Royal Ace (7-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates