Tribal boys Dyaneshwar, Amit shine in 10km run

Tribal lad Dyaneshwar Morgha from Palghar district was crowned the champion after he stormed to victory in the men's open category of the Mumbai 10K INTENCITY Run held at the Bandra Fort yesterday.

In the women's open category, Saigeeta Naik had a superb outing leaving the pack behind and was followed by Varsha Bhawri and Brushali Uttekar. Morgha along with Amit Mali, another tribal boy from Vikramghad, Palghar dominated proceedings in the men's event.

Morgha completed the race in 32 minutes 30 seconds, while Mali was 44 seconds short of Morgha's timing. Amol Sankpal was awarded the third prize and reduced his gap with Mali in the final two kilometers by 15 seconds. In the women's category, Saigeeta was off the blocks and the remaining runners found it difficult to play catch up after her initial sprint. She completed the race in 37 minutes four seconds.

