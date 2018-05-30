Tribal girl Manisha Dhurve recalls bone-chilling incident that helped her scale Mount Everest

Manisha Dhurve's final journey to the summit that started from Base Camp 3 at 8 pm on May 15, was successfully completed at 5 am the following day



Manisha Dhurve, a tribal girl from Dewada village in Chandrapur district, who conquered Mount Everest along with Kavidas Katmode, Umakant Madavi, Vikas Soyam and Parmesh Ale on May 16, revealed on her arrival in Mumbai that she and her fellow mountaineers endured five sleepless nights to achieve their Everest dream.

Ever since they started their journey from Base Camp 1, Dhurve, 18 told mid-day in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, "We did not sleep a single day. It was just impossible to sleep since it was quite cold and there was heavy wind around us."

Dhurve's final journey to the summit that started from Base Camp 3 at 8 pm on May 15, was successfully completed at 5 am the following day. The toughest challenge for her arrived when she was just two hours away from Everest. "Initially, I started walking very fast, but my Sherpa – Minman Uru — advised me to slow down and that made a big difference. I experienced difficulties in breathing, because my oxygen was exhausted. Sherpa, who had four to five oxygen cylinders with him, tried to change one for me, but it was taking some time. I badly needed energy or something to be alive. Sherpa immediately gave me his oxygen cylinder. This not only helped me to stand, but also forge ahead and set foot on Everest. Had he [Sherpa] not given me his oxygen, I don't know what would have happened," said Dhurve.

When asked to describe the feeling of climbing Everest and seeing the world from the top, Dhurve said: "I was so delighted. Then, I closed my eyes for few minutes and remembered my mother and father, who sacrificed so much for me. I also thought about all my trainers, coaches and others, who taught me the ABC of mountaineering and provided me the confidence to achieve this feat in just nine months. It was a totally different kind of experience."

The state government will felicitate the mountaineers with a cash reward of R25 lakh each on Friday. "I will see such a huge amount for the first time in my life. I'll not know what to do with the money. I will do whatever my parents will decide, but, I want to build a small house for them in my village," Dhurve remarked.

