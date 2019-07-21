Tribal woman crushed to death after she refused to give up land

crime

The accused rode the tractor over her and fled. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

Representational Image

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal woman was allegedly run over by a tractor for refusing to give up her land on Sunday. According to reports, the woman succumbed to injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pradeep Shende said that three accused, identified as Lalpati, Prabhakar, and Bandhu, has been arrested following the incident. A case has been registered against the three accused in connection with the murder of the tribal woman.

He said that the accused reached the woman's house with a tractor and when the victim, Kiran Kol, refused to give up her land, they started to plough the field forcefully.

"Subsequently, they get into a dispute. The accused rode the tractor over her and fled. Kol was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries," said Shende.

Further probe in this matter is on.

In another incident, a man had allegedly killed his lover before hanging himself to death in Chandwaji area of Jaipur. The alleged crime occurred on Saturday night. Police said that the accused identified as Mukesh Meena (25) allegedly slit the throat of Suman Meena (20) at a farm and hanged himself from a tree, they said.

Before committing suicide, he called the police control room, informing about the murder, police said. Based on his mobile location, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Primary investigation revealed that they were in a relationship for some time. However, the reason for the crime is unclear. The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination.

With inputs from PTI

