Tribhanga trailer: Catch Kajol in a never seen before avatar in her debut OTT film

Kajol is all geared up for the release of her debut OTT film Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. Directed by Renuka Shahane, Tribhanga also stars veteran actress Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. The film is all set to release on Netflix on January 15.

For those wondering what the title of the film means, Tribhanga is an Odissi dance pose that is asymmetrical, yet mesmerising, much like the lives of the three female characters of the film - Nayantara Apte, Anuradha Apte and Masha played by Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar, respectively.

Kajol shared the trailer of her film on Instagram. She wrote, "Tribhanga. Nobody is perfect. #Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix."

Tribhanga follows an intergenerational family including three women, and their unconventional life choices. Talking about her character in the movie, Kajol said, "As a mother, I can vouch for the fact that women face umpteen challenges, because the smallest things we do affect our children. A mother is a minefield of emotions. I hope the film resonates with people of all ages."

