Tribute to Pt Durga Lal

An evening of dance performances will pay homage to the late kathak legend

To celebrate the 70th birth anniversary of renowned Kathak dancer, the late Pandit Durga Lal of the Jaipur Gharana, Sam Ved society for Performing Arts and leading Kathak exponent and a disciple of Pandit Lal, Uma Dogra, is organising the 10th edition of Bhavanjali. The evening will see performances by Aneri Sheth (Mohiniattam), Pavitra Bhat (Bharatanatyam) and Prachi R Jariwala (Odissi).



On: June 15, 6.30 pm

At: Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul, Shahaji Raje Marg, Vile Parle.

Call: 26827461