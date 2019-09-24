Tributes flow in for generous Madhav Apte

Batting icon Sunil Gavaskar pays his last respects to Madhav Apte as Mumbai Cricket Association administrator Navin Shetty looks on at the Shivaji Park crematorium yesterday. Pic/ Suresh Karkera

Batting icon Sunil Gavaskar attended Madhav Apte's funeral at Shivaji Park yesterday after arriving from his commentary duties in Bangalore where India took on South Africa for the third and final T20 international on Sunday.

"Extremely sad at the passing away of Shri Madhavrao Apte. He was a true aficionado of our beloved game and just couldn't have enough of it. The cricketing get-togethers at his house made for memorable evenings with enlightening cricket talk with the who's who of cricket. I will miss those evenings, listening to him along with some of the greatest names in Indian cricket," Gavaskar said in a statement. The start of Gavaskar's first-class cricket journey (Irani Cup match in 1967-68) coincided with the end of Apte's domestic career.

Sachin's 'fond memories'

Meanwhile, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid his tribute on Twitter: "Have fond memories of Madhav Apte Sir. I got to play against him at Shivaji Park when I was 14. Still remember the time when he & Dungarpur Sir let me play for the CCI [Cricket Club of India] as a 15-year old. He always supported me & was a well wisher. May his Soul Rest In Peace."

Kambli grateful

Tendulkar's childhood friend Vinod Kambli remembered Apte for being "approachable and generous with his time and tips." Apte was president of CCI when Sachin Tendulkar and Kambli played for the club in their teens.

"It was special to play half-day matches with Madhav Kaka. He was a Test player and a big personality but he was so," said Kambli.

He added: "Madhav Kaka had played cricket with my dad too (the late Ganpat Kambli). He always enquired about him."

Chandrakant Patankar, 88, the oldest living Test player from Mumbai, worked at Apte's Laxmi Vishnu Mills for around 20 years from 1969. "Madhav never introduced me as an employee. It was always, 'this is my friend Chandu or meet my colleague Patankar.' He was a friendly boss. At office, we spoke a lot about cricket," said Patankar.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates