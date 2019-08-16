Tributes paid to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal memorial

national

Tributes were paid to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal said to be the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday to mark the first death anniversary of the former prime minister. The attendees were President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee's family. Other leaders like Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid tributes at the memorial.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national working president JP Nadda and other leaders of the party pay tribute to former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' on his first death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/h1Tyzx0y0C — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tribute to former Prime Minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his first death anniversary today.

Delhi: Late #AtalBihariVajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika pay tribute to former Prime Minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his first death anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/4GG1nIONtM — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

The leaders paid tribute to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music. The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year. The central samadhi platform comprises nine square black polished granite stone blocks, capped with a 'diya' in the centre. Vajpayee (93) died on August 16 last year at AIIMS.

Vajpayee's birthday, which falls on December 25, is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' by the party. He was decorated with the Bharat Ratna in 2014.

