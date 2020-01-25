Traditional best

Kangana Ranaut

. Pick a green saree and match it with a saffron blouse. Go for an embroidered saree for evenings or one with prints on it for a day out.

. Add some bling by picking a glitter or sequinned blouse.

. Tie your hair up in a bun to complete the look. Letting your hair loose could look messy.

. Complete the look with accessories in golden hues, but don't go over the top or it takes away from the outfit.

Envious is green

Kareena Kapoor Khan

. A deep green plain saree with a matching blouse is a great casual saree look. You can also wear a black blouse with it, but make sure it's plain.

. Rustic jewellery - a chunky silver bracelet and matching earrings are ideal.

. Let your hair loose or tie it in a messy bun.

. You can go OTT with your eye makeup for this one - smoky eyes works best.

Accessorise right

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

. Go for a plain, all-white outfit - jeans or shorts and a T, a dress, salwar kameez - and add a splash of colour with a tricoloured accessory.

. A stole or chunni is quite versatile with both Indian and Western wear.

. Avoid bling

. Stick to basic makeup and accessories.

Orange is the new black

Deepika Padukone

. For a night out, pick a fitting orange number that's at least till your knees. Go for a looser option if you are bottom heavy.

. Pair this with pointed heels and stick to just earrings in accessories.

. Go for a beat hairstyle and do up your eye makeup. But make sure it's not too outrageous.

. You can even go for a bling option, but need to be confident enough to carry it.

