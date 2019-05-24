Trinamool Congress headquarters wears deserted look

Updated: May 24, 2019, 22:05 IST | Agencies

The party is witnessing a slide in elections for the first time since 2009, when it surged ahead of the Left with 19 seats

Trinamool Congress headquarters wears deserted look
Illustration/Uday Mohite

Kolkata: As trends showed a saffron surge in Bengal, the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in south Kolkata's Kalighat wore a deserted look on Thursday with just a handful of Trinamool Congress supporters gathered outside.

The scene was no different at the party's state headquarters off EM Bypass in eastern part of the city. Even though police had cordoned off the entire area outside Banerjee's house apprehending turnout of supporters, only a few were seen silently standing with newsmen outnumbering them. The scene was grimmer at the E M Bypass office, as except guards and few policemen no TMC supporter or party leader could be seen.

"We didn't expect such a result in Bengal. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee had given a call for winning 42 seats, we had hoped that we would improve our tally. But the results are completely unexpected. It seems we failed to gauge the strong undercurrent in Bengal," said a TMC leader, who did not wish to be named. The party is witnessing a slide in elections for the first time since 2009, when it surged ahead of the Left with 19 seats.

Who's the winner?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

Lok Sabhaelections 2019national newsmamata banerjee

Raj Thackeray can't believe election result!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK