Tring Tring! Amrita, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor indulge in a group chat during their quarantine time

The coronavirus pandemic has brought cities around the world to a virtual standstill. Many multinationals and IT companies in India have asked employees to work from home until further notice as a precautionary measure. The government has also announced the closure of malls, multiplex, swimming pools and gyms.

Thanks to the closure, citizens are staying home and working out ways to escape boredom. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies.

To escape boredom, BFFs Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan have found a unique way. The girls had a video chat together and passed their time by gossiping and sharing insights about their quarantine time. Must be a fun chat, isn't it?

Although Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor was missing from the scene. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Bebo mentioned that she missed her sister Karisma Kapoor as she couldn’t make it to the call. "Missing our Lolo @therealkarismakapoor #TogetherForever #girlgang (sic),” Kareena wrote over the picture.

Check out the picture here:

This isn't the first time the girls have been catching up while being in the confines of their own house through video calls. They have been regularly speaking to each other virtually. Not only this, but the Arora sisters also call up their mother Joyce Polycarp and have a great chat.

How are you killing your boredom during your quarantine time due to coronavirus outbreak? Share your ideas in the comments section below.

