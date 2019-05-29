Tring Tring: India calling

food

In town for a special meal, UK's famed chef Luke Robinson on his love for Punjabi rap, Alphonso mangoes, and his mentor Jamie Oliver's recent financial conundrum

How did this collaboration transpire?

We had a lovely couple dining with us at [the SoHo restaurant] Evelyn's Table, and since it's an open kitchen, we got chatting during the meal. Abhishek Honawar [of Mag Street Kitchen] introduced himself and suggested the dinner in Mumbai. The idea rolled from there. I am honoured to be cooking in India.

In India, people are waking up to the different facets of Italian cuisine, your area of expertise. Interest in Southern Italian food is growing, too.

Italy has been a united country since 1878 and regional recipes are fiercely protected and will continue to be so. It's very hot in the south and the cooking reflects that. Fish is a focus. But, yes, it's nice to see Italian cuisine develop and become more than just a generic idea of the whole country.

Tell us about the meal.

I have worked out a meal which makes the best of simple southern Italian cooking with a focus on quality produce. I am bringing a few interesting things with me, such as Tuscan extra virgin olive oil and a British pecorino called berkswell. The rest of the menu will incorporate the fantastic produce of India. For example, my pasta dish will make use of Tellicherry, a black pepper from the Malabar coast. I have tried to focus on what's in season. I cannot overlook the local [ingredients], like tomatoes, lemons and of course, Alphonso mangoes.

We will be offering vegetarian options and not use beef. I wanted to include the local fish and we have been dry-aging ducks for an ancient recipe from a cookbook from the Roman times.



Pickled violet artichoke, rocket, endive, candied almonds, rocket flowers will be served at the meal

This is your first time in Mumbai. So far, what kind of engagement have you had with our culture?

I really like the music from India, like Tring Tring by Jaspreet Jasz. We also love Punjabi MC in London. I was previously in Goa and Karnataka; I enjoyed the culture and food. I love the balance of spices. I have been wanting to visit Mumbai since I read Shantaram as a young teenager.

You began your career as one of the first apprentices to graduate from the Jamie Oliver Fifteen Foundation. Recently, his empire ran into financial trouble. How do you feel about that?

It's very tough to see. As graduates, we all respect and love Jamie. He gave us our break by trusting us. He has received a lot of criticism from the press in the UK as they are always quick to forget all the good he has done. For me, he is an international food hero who got the UK cooking at home again. He also brought to attention the bad food that was being served at our schools. It was particularly sad that Fifteen had to close! I would love to resurrect it and continue the work that Jamie started, giving back some of the knowledge that I have benefited from.

