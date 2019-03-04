Trio arrested for beating up college student during party in Bandra

crime

The Bandra police have arrested three youngsters for allegedly assaulting a college student at a plush restaurant in the wee hours of Saturday. The accused have been identified as Fardeen Sayyed, 19, Ahmed Menon, 21, and Musef Qureshi, 21, who are said to be residents of JJ Colony at Bandra West.

According to the police, late on Friday, the victim, Guru Nihal Singh, 21, a resident of Prabhadevi had gone to the restaurant at Bandra for a party. While dancing he allegedly pushed one of the accused and they had a heated argument.

Brawl on the dance floor

"The dance floor was overcrowded, due to which the accused was often accidently touched by the victim. The accused got angry and called his two friends. Both the parties, after an abusive verbal spat, got into a violent scuffle, following which one of the accused took a glass bottle and smashed it over Singh's head and he started bleeding. We were informed by the restaurant, after which Singh was taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical treatment," said a police officer.

The police have also claimed that the fight was fuelled by a trivial argument related to a seating issue between Singh and the accused trio in the restaurant, but are verifying this. When contacted, an employee of the restaurant refused to comment and only told this reporter that they are cooperating with the police.

Police speak

Senior Inspector Girish Anavkar from Bandra police station said, "The case has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder). The three accused have been arrested. We are verifying CCTV footage as the complainant has pointed out one more person's involvement."

