Trio arrested in Rs 25 lakh railway recruitment scam case

crime

Police also identified 5 to 6 more accused who played an important role in the scam and are currently tracking their location. Meanwhile, the police have recorded over 18 victims' statements with regard to the case

Representational Pic

In an ongoing fake railway recruitment scam investigation, the crime branch's unit-XI seized Rs 25 lakh in cash from Manishsing Rai's house at Azamgarh located in Uttar Pradesh and gold (value not calculated) from his second home in Banaras, where he stays on rent.

An officer said, "We seized the ornaments as the accused revealed that he, after cheating people, collected the money and invested in some gold. This is also how we managed to seize the ornaments."

Police also identified 5 to 6 more accused who played an important role in the scam and are currently tracking their location. Meanwhile, the police have recorded over 18 victims' statements with regard to the case.

An officer said, "These people are involved in several cases. One is registered at Agripada police station where around 8 victims have approached the police, in Sakinaka where around 25 people have approached the police and in Navi Mumbai where over 25 people had approached the police."

During an investigation, police came to know that the accused, Rajesh Kumar Tanti, was running a Film production company where another accused identified as Seema Pawar was working. Rajesh hired her to search for potential targets, convince them to invest and later introduce them to him. Police scanned Rajesh's bank account details and found that his maximum transactions are done through this account and around Rs 2 crore were identified.

Rajesh would ask job aspirants to transfer money into this particular bank account. Rajesh apparently started a film production officer, however, never produced any film after he began to make money due to this scam.

After the trio was arrested, they revealed to the cops how they would trap these job aspirants by posing as chief personnel officer from the Railways in order to gain their trust and promise to arrange jobs for them. The assured job along with a three-month training programme came at a sum of Rs 7 lakh.

The investigating team believes there are many more people involved in this scam. Once a target was confirmed, they would be taken to attend a lecture that waxed eloquent about the benefits of a job in the railways. Interested candidates would then be willing to pay up.



Once the fees were in, they'd be taken to 'training' classes, where other the accused would pose as senior railway officials and explain to the candidates the ins and outs of the job.

Since the classes seemed very real, none of the candidates got suspicious. This training course went on for three months, after which they were given a paid internship of sorts at a railway station. All they had do was go there and observe how actual railway employees worked.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates