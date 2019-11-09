Trip on an old favourite

Nightclubs are a dime a dozen these days in Mumbai. But back in 1980, the clubbing scene in the city was as non-existent as snowfall during winter here. That, though, changed with the launch of Studio 29. It revolutionised the city’s music scene, recreating the same sort of vibe that made Studio 54 in New York a global hotspot at the time.

The discotheque unfortunately downed its shutters in 1985. But fret not if that was before your time. A Lower Parel eatery is throwing a party tonight that’s themed on the erstwhile SoBo club, to celebrate the launch of its new cocktail menu, which is themed on Marine Drive.

They have also launched a pull-out booklet with illustrations that celebrate the different people who frequent the promenade, such as joggers, dog-walkers, and people who are part of laughter clubs. The names of the cocktails also mirror these people, with one named runner’s high, another called hair of the dog, and another named tickled pink. So head down there this evening, grab one of the drinks, and prepare to be transported back in time.

On November 9, 8 pm onwards

At The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in (to RSVP)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates