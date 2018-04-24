Trip song: Badal's new rendition will give you a high like no other

Badal's Trip is not a song about falling in love, it is a song about tripping on somebody, which gives you an inexplicably high feeling



A still from the song, Trip. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

With a string of successful releases already under their kitty, BeingU Music is bringing audiences another fantastic track by none other than Badal, the next Punjabi music sensation to watch out for. The song, Trip, has been composed, written and sung by Rapper Raja Kumari. His debut single has already crossed 10 Million views on YouTube and is still climbing up the charts.

Watch the song here:

Badal's upcoming track is his first solo single. It is not a song about falling in love, it is a song about tripping on somebody, which gives you an inexplicably high feeling. The song is groovy and hits all the right notes, with the boyish charm of Badal and his addictive voice as he swoons over his lady love. Guys will get the perfect song to woo girls they like and girls have a new Munda they can swoon over.

Having worked with BeingU Music who gave him the opportunity to work with Dr. Zeus, Badal commented, "I'm really excited about Trip since it's a song that has my own personal signature on it from the sound, the composition, and the lyrics. I really hope that people like it and can relate to it since love is one of the most shared emotions in the world."

Following back to back successful hits, BeingU Music Founder -Akshit Kumar commented on the new single, "After the great response we received from his previous collaboration on the single VAMOS along with Raja Kumari and Dr. Zeus we knew that Badal was a star in the making. We want to provide talent like this with the right platform and a head-start into the music industry."

With an unassuming charm and his boyish looks, Badal's superstar voice is sure to make him the next heartthrob.

Also Read: Badal Releases The Teaser Of His New Single 'Trip'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates