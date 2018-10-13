Triple gold treat at Asian Para Games

other-sports

A couple of gold medals from chess and another one from a shuttler ensured India continued its impressive performance at the Asian Para Games where Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second bronze yesterday

A couple of gold medals from chess and another one from a shuttler ensured India continued its impressive performance at the Asian Para Games where Paralympic medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second bronze yesterday.

Jennitha, Kishan strike gold

K Jennitha Anto clinched the gold in women's individual rapid P1 chess event after beating Manurung Roslinda of Indonesia 1-0 in the final round, while Kishan Gangolli got the better of Majid Bagheri in the men's individual rapid VI - B2/B3 event to claim the top spot. Rapid P1 event is for physically impaired athletes while rapid VI - B2/B3 event features partially blind competitors.

Shuttler Parul tops podium

In para-badminton, Parul Parmar notched up a 21-9, 21-5 victory over Wandee Kamtam of Thailand to win the gold medal in the women's singles SL3 event. In swimming, Swapnil Patil clinched a silver in the men's 100m backstroke in the S10 category. The S10 classification covers physical impairment. Patil earlier won a bronze in the men's 400m freestyle.

India also won a bronze medal in the men's C4 Individual Pursuit 4000m cycling event with Gurlal Singh claiming the third position. This event is for athletes with a below the knee amputation and a prosthesis on one leg.

Second bronze for Deepa

Earlier, Rio Paralympics silver-medallist Deepa Malik bagged her second medal at the ongoing competition when she clinched the bronze in the women's F51/52/53s discus throw.

Deepa produced her best effort in her fourth attempt, a 9.67 metre throw to claim the third spot. She had earlier won a bronze in women's F 53/54 javelin throw event.

