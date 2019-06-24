Triple talaq bill is about parity, not religion

opinion

The government on Friday introduced a fresh Triple Talaq bill in the Lok Sabha amid vehement protests by Opposition members who claimed that it was violative of the Constitution.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019 became the first legislation to be tabled in Parliament by the Narendra Modi dispensation in its second term. This legislation is a must for gender equality and justice.

This paper has followed a number of developments in Mumbai with reference to triple talaq. Activists, led by Muslim women, are for removing triple talaq as part of gender rights. See the removal of triple talaq as injustice to women and speak in a common voice with regard to it. Do not do a great disservice to women just to spite the current political dispensation.

Shun individuals and organisations carping about this government targetting Muslims or interfering in religion. These are people who could not care less about Muslim women. They are pretending to be saviours of the religion. They are spreading fear and rumours about how Islam is being disrespected or dismissed but nothing can be further from the truth.

A section of Muslim women have been fighting for triple T to be abolished. They are being supported by men of all communities. It is time to smash the power structure and make a level playing field in every religion or culture. Most of these so-called rules are manmade and contrary to what those opposed to gender equality may make you believe, they do not have divine sanction. They are conveniently used, abused and manipulated to suit a section of the people.

Now that the government has dared to pick up the burning coal, it is time to applaud. Laws are one thing, societal attitudes need to change too. This is no attack on Islam or Muslim society. Abolishing triple T is about parity.

