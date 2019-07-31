Triple Talaq bill passed by Parliament: SC lawyer calls it 'historic decision'

national

Legal expert claims the nation had once again united in favour of women to abolish the Triple Talaq practice, which is prevalent in various sections of the Muslim community

In what can be called as a major success for the Modi Government, Parliament on Tuesday approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq among Muslim community a criminal offence. The contentious legislation (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill came to Rajya Sabha after it was passed in Lok Sabha last week. Rajya Sabha approved the bill after it received 99 votes in favour and 84 against it. The bill now awaits assent of the President. Following which the bill will replace an ordinance promulgated last on February 21.

As per the legislation, the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men will be punishable by a jail term of up to three years. The contentious legislation allows Muslim women to take legal recourse should their husband ditch them through triple talaq.

Several Muslim women expressed their gratitude to the Narendra Modi government for ensuring the passage of the triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha. Scores of Muslim women gathered at party leader Vijay Goel's residence hailed Modi, saying they feel "empowered", as reported by news agency PTI. "We had high hopes of Modi that he will ban triple talaq and give us the right to fight it. Muslim women can now take legal recourse if they are ditched through triple talaq," said Abida to the news agency.

While Advocate at the Supreme Court of India Dr Vivek Singh, who resolved many complex cases using his sharp intellect and high legal acumen for more than a decade, has hailed the government for abolishing the archaic and medieval practice performed by the Muslim men. Speaking about the historic political win, Dr Vivek Singh said, "Almost two centuries back, a landmark incident happened in Indian history – ban on Sati practice. Now, after 71 years of independence, the nation has united for another unprecedented decision in favour of women with the declaration of the Triple Talaq Bill."

He also said that the archaic practice has been misused by the various sections of the Muslim community even though Islam completely prohibits instant Triple Talaq. Singh also hopes that the bill will bring equality in the society and will give the women the dignity which they rightfully deserve.

"It is the abolishment of a practice that is prevalent in various sections of the Muslim community, though Islam completely prohibits instant Triple Talaq which violates the right of Muslim women mentioned in the Holy Quran. It is a big relief to women who have been used to being suppressed by a male chauvinist society for ages. Hopefully, the law will be enforced with the utmost sincerity and helps to maintain equity in society," Singh said.

With inputs from PTI

