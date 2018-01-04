Triple talaq petitioner's lawyer also joins BJP

A few days after the triple talaq petitioner from the city, Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP

Triple Talaq

A few days after the triple talaq petitioner from the city, Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP, her advocate Nazia Elahi Khan on Thursday also joined the party.

"Ishrat Jahan had joined our party few days back. Her lawyer and renowned social activist Nazia Elahi Khan also joined BJP today," said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week, with the party felicitating her for fighting against the practice.

