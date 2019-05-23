Triple the fun

things-to-do

Abish Mathew

Triple Trial Comedy brings three comedians from around the country on Saturdays, often combining big names in the field with up-and-coming surprise acts. These comics test out new content material with hilarious tried-and-tested scripts.

The upcoming edition features stand-up comedian and YouTuber Abish Mathew from the hit series Son of Abish. Accompanying him are Deep Chhabria, a copywriter-turned-comic, and Raunaq Rajani, who has been in the comedy scene for over five years, and has appeared in shows like The Week that Wasn't and Rising Stars of Comedy.

ON May 25, 7 pm onwards

AT Hive, 25th Road, Bandra West

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 249 onwards

