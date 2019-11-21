Schoolboy Meet Mayekar scores 338 in Harris Shield match; opposition batsmen out for ducks!

SVIS' Meet Mayekar celebrates his triple century against Children Welfare Academy during their MSSA Harris Shield match at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

An unusual game of cricket took place on Wednesday, one that could qualify for a mention in Ripley's Believe It Or Not.

A batsman—in this case—Meet Mayekar from Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS), Borivli. He scored 338 in a 45-over Harris Shield game in his side's total of 761-4.

If you thought that was amazing, hear this: In response, Children Welfare Academy, Versova were bowled out for just

seven runs.

Were there several ducks? Not several, but all batsmen walked back to the shed with zero to their name. So from where did the seven runs come from? Mr Extras —six wides and one bye!

At the New Era pitch on Azad Maidan, Meet slammed 338 off 134 balls (56x4, 7x6).

Krishna Parte (95) and Ishan Roy (67) were the other contributors. Adding to this were penalty runs to the tune of 156 runs since the Versova school bowled six overs short in the stipulated time.

Fifty-seven runs were conceded through extras.



It took only six overs to dismiss Children Welfare as SVIS pacers Alok Pal (3-0-3-6) and Varad Vaze (3-1-3-2) were the pick of the bowlers.

Children Welfare Academy skipper Harsh Mishra was naturally filled with remorse. "I am the only player who was a part of the team last year. All the other players are new. We dropped too many catches—at least eight to nine—and he [Meet] took full advantage of them," said Harsh.

Meet, 15, was over the moon. His triple century was his first three-figure score in competitive cricket. "I got a lot of full tosses. After completing my century, I decided to go for another one and then another one. Luckily, I was able to do it," Meet told mid-day.

Meet's father Prashant was shocked at his son's triple ton feat. "I still can't believe that he has scored 300-plus runs. When some parents called me, I thought they were joking because he hadn't scored a century before," said Mayekar Sr.

