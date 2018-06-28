Trips to sign up for in and around Mumbai
A clean-up trek
Do your bit for nature while you breathe in fresh air at 2,100ft, on a trek to Vikatgad Peb fort organised by Trip360. On your way up, pick up trash that's ruining the peaceful, lush environs and set an example for other trekkers to follow the path of eco travelling.
On: July 1, 6 am to 7 pm.
At: Neral
Call: 9930086252
Cost: Rs 1,899 (includes, travel, insurance, all meals)
Make a splash
Make the most of the monsoon by heading to one of the many waterfalls that dot Maharashtra. Organised by Nomadic Quest, take your pick from Kondana in Karjat, Dhodani in Panvel or Dudhiware in Lonavala for a waterfall rappelling and zip line.
On: Multiple dates in July, August and September
Call: 24162488
Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards (includes transport, gear and food)
When Bappa calls
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the highlights of Mumbai's festive calendar. Filled with energy and colours, it makes for a great subject for photography. Be a tourist within the city by signing up in advance (limited seats) for Ganeshutsav photography workshop that will train you to capture this fervour.
On: September 23
At: Dadar Chowpatty.
Log on to: dcpexpeditions.com
Cost: Rs 1,500
On top of the world
At the height of 5,400ft, Kalsubai is the highest peak of Maharashtra and comes under the Kalsubai Harishchandragad Wild-life Sanctuary. Sign up for a day trek this weekend to lose yourself in the clouds and detox your system with clean air.
On: June 30, and other dates.
At: Nashik district.
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 1,200 (includes transport and meals)
In the dark
Enter Andharban or the dark forest that makes for a beautiful spot in the rains as the dense trees block the minimal light streaming through cloud cover. An easy forest trail, the route includes three waterfalls, a river and offers a view of the Kundalika valley. It's also a great spot for photographers
On: June 30
At: Near Pune.
Log on to: bookmyshow.com
Cost: Rs 1,300
