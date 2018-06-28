Trips to sign up for in and around Mumbai

Trips to sign up for

A clean-up trek

Do your bit for nature while you breathe in fresh air at 2,100ft, on a trek to Vikatgad Peb fort organised by Trip360. On your way up, pick up trash that's ruining the peaceful, lush environs and set an example for other trekkers to follow the path of eco travelling.

On: July 1, 6 am to 7 pm.

At: Neral

Call: 9930086252

Cost: Rs 1,899 (includes, travel, insurance, all meals)

Make a splash

Make the most of the monsoon by heading to one of the many waterfalls that dot Maharashtra. Organised by Nomadic Quest, take your pick from Kondana in Karjat, Dhodani in Panvel or Dudhiware in Lonavala for a waterfall rappelling and zip line.

On: Multiple dates in July, August and September

Call: 24162488

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards (includes transport, gear and food)

When Bappa calls

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the highlights of Mumbai's festive calendar. Filled with energy and colours, it makes for a great subject for photography. Be a tourist within the city by signing up in advance (limited seats) for Ganeshutsav photography workshop that will train you to capture this fervour.

On: September 23

At: Dadar Chowpatty.

Log on to: dcpexpeditions.com

Cost: Rs 1,500

On top of the world

At the height of 5,400ft, Kalsubai is the highest peak of Maharashtra and comes under the Kalsubai Harishchandragad Wild-life Sanctuary. Sign up for a day trek this weekend to lose yourself in the clouds and detox your system with clean air.

On: June 30, and other dates.

At: Nashik district.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 1,200 (includes transport and meals)

In the dark

Enter Andharban or the dark forest that makes for a beautiful spot in the rains as the dense trees block the minimal light streaming through cloud cover. An easy forest trail, the route includes three waterfalls, a river and offers a view of the Kundalika valley. It's also a great spot for photographers

On: June 30

At: Near Pune.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Cost: Rs 1,300

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates