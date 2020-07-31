Tripura Board TBSE Class 12th Result 2020 declared at tripura.nic.in

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) declared the Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce examinations results 2020 today.

Besides the class 12 examination results 2020, the results of class 10 (old syllabus), Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts, and Theology will also be declared. Students who appeared for the class 12 arts, science and commerce examinations can check their results on the following websites: www.tripura.nic.in and www.tripuraresults.nic.in.

Dr. Bhabatosh Saha, TBSE president, said, "A total of 26,400 candidates who had applied to appear for Uccha Madhyamik exams will get their results today. The result will be available at the website - tripuraresults.nic.in from 9:45 am."

While over 26,000 students appeared for the TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th examinations, Saha said that about 211 students appeared for Class 10 (old syllabus), 100 students for Madrassa Alim while 28 appeared for Fazil Arts and Theology examinations.

Steps to check TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020:

Visit the official site of Tripura Board at tripuraresults.nic.in

Click on the result link of TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th Result 2020

Once on the result link, enter login details and click on submit

Download the results once it appears on the screen

Take a print out of the results for future reference

Results via SMS:

Students who appeared for the TBSE Tripura Board HS 12th examinations can also check their results via a simple message. To get the results via SMS, TBSE12 <space> your roll number and send it to number 54242.

The results will be available on the official website of the board from 9.45 am. Although the Class 10 (new syllabus) examinations were over before the COVID-19 outbreak, examinations of some papers of Class 10 (old syllabus), Class 12, Madrassa Alim, Fazil Arts, and Theology were cancelled due to the nation-wide lockdown enforced due to the global pandemic.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news