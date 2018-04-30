Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb: Don't run after govt jobs, milk cows

Chief Minister Deb on Sunday advised the youths of Tripura to not to waste their crucial time and, instead, milk cows for livelihood



Biplab Kumar Deb. PIC/AFP

Days after sparking a controversy with his critique of model-actor Diana Hayden, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is at it again. Chief Minister Deb on Sunday advised the youths of Tripura to not to waste their crucial time and, instead, milk cows for livelihood.

He also suggested the youth of the state, especially the educated section, not to run behind politicians for government jobs, rather become self-employed. "There should be a cow in every house. Why run after netas for government jobs? Milk is being sold at Rs 50 per litre. Graduates should get cows and milk it to earn Rs 10 lakh in 10 years. Instead of running after political parties," the chief minister said.

