Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb mourns Arun Jaitley's death

Biplab Kumar Deb, also the president of the Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said that as Finance Minister Jaitley had shown a new economic roadmap for the country and worked relentlessly during his tenure as Union Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb pays his last respects to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb mourned the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away following a prolonged illness at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday at 12.07 am. In a condolence message, Tripura CM said, "Jaitley was a seasoned and efficient politician and a competent lawyer too," the Chief Minister said in a condolence message.

à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤à¥à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤§à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¤° à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤à¥à¤·à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¥. à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤®à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤ à¤²à¤à¤¬à¥ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤¤à¤ à¤à¤²à¥à¤à¥. à¤à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤¨à¥ à¤à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥.

à¤­à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤µà¥ à¤ à¤ªà¤¨à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¤£à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¸ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¹à¤¨ à¤à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¦à¥à¤à¥¤



— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 24, 2019

He tweeted, "Extremely tragic news! Shocked beyond words & distressed at the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. He will forever be remembered & missed for his relentless service to the Nation & Party. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him & extend my condolences to his family." [sic].

In a series of tweets, Deb said, "With Arun Jaitley ji's sudden demise a glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. Jaitley ji played key roles in both Government and Party. His mastery was to keep the party's view in the public. His demise is a personal loss to me." [sic]

— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 24, 2019

"Arun Jaitley ji had a deep and clear understanding of socio-political issues. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends in his professional and personal life. As a FM he always took firm decisions to strengthen the foundation of #NewIndia."

— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 24, 2019

"With a heavy heart, paid my heartfelt tribute to Shri Arun Jaitley ji today at Delhi. Offered my condolences to his family and followers in this unfortunate hour of grief. May his departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti." [sic]

— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) August 24, 2019

Deb who is the president of the Tripura unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said that as Finance Minister Jaitley had shown a new economic roadmap for the country and worked relentlessly during his tenure as Union Minister. Jaitley, 66, was admitted to AIIMS on August 9, 2019, after he complained of breathlessness.

