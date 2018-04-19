Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb's epic claim: Internet existed in days of Mahabharata

In the Mahabharata, it has been mentioned that Sanjay gave a live relay of the war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas to the blind king Dhritarashtra, Deb said at a regional workshop on public distribution system (PDS) computerisation and reforms



Biplab Kumar Deb. Pic/AFP

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has claimed that the Internet and sophisticated satellite communication system existed in the days of Mahabharata, drawing criticism from various quarters.

In the Mahabharata, it has been mentioned that Sanjay gave a live relay of the war between the Pandavas and the Kauravas to the blind king Dhritarashtra, Deb said at a regional workshop on public distribution system (PDS) computerisation and reforms here Tuesday evening.

"Communication was possible because our technology was sophisticated and developed during those times. We had the Internet and satellite communication system. It is not like the Internet or media wasn't available in the age of Mahabharata," the chief minister said. The CM said he was proud that he was born in a country which had the "best communication system" and "best culture" in the whole world.

