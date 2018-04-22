Tripura: Elderly man rapes minor girl eleven times since February at Champlai

Police on Sunday said that the man had been allegedly raping the girl since February this year and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone

A 58-year-old-man had raped a 14-year-old girl repeatedly for three months at his house at Champlai in Tripura's Khowai district. Police on Sunday said that the man had been allegedly raping the girl since February this year and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone.

"The person was arrested from his house on Saturday, who, according to the victim's allegation, had raped her eleven times since February this year," Superintendent of Police Khowai, Krishnendu Chakravertty said.

The victim was threatened with dire consequences if she divulged the matter to anyone, Chakravertty told reporters. The victim then went to her relative's house at Bishalgarh in Sipahijala district, about 76 km away from her house in Khowai district, and lodged a complaint at a women's police station there.

Chakravertty said the FIR was forwarded to Khowai police station on Saturday and on the basis of the FIR, the person was arrested and presented before a local court which remanded him in three days police custody. He said that the accused has been charged with rape, criminal intimidation and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) alleged that the accused was state leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). However, VHP state organisational secretary Amal Chakraborty denied that the accused had any relationship with the organisation.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Tapas De condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment.

