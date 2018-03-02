Tripura minister Khagendra Jamatia passes away

Tripura Fisheries and Cooperation minister, Khagendra Jamatia died at a hospital in New Delhi today, the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Pabitra Kar, said





Tripura Fisheries and Cooperation minister, Khagendra Jamatia died at a hospital in New Delhi today, the Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly, Pabitra Kar, said. He was 64 and is survived by his wife and two sons. Jamatia was admitted to Gobinda Ballav Panth Hospital here after he became ill on February 19, a day after the Assembly elections were held in the state, party spokesperson, Gautam Das, said.

He was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on February 25 where he was diagnosed with blood cancer, Das said. Jamatia was CPI(M)'s candidate from the Krishnapur constituency for the Assembly elections held on February 18. The poll results will be announced tomorrow. He joined the CPI(M) in 1983, was a party MLA for six consecutive terms since 1988 and a minister for two terms, the deputy speaker said.

His body would be brought to Tripura from New Delhi today, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever