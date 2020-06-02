Trisha Krishnan's quirky way for home workout of biceps and triceps
Trisha Krishnan discovers a new 'home workout for triceps and biceps'; Here's what she posted lately on Instagram
Southern star Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram stories to show her fans a quirky way for home workout of biceps and triceps. In a video she posted recently, Trisha is seen playing with her dog Zorro using a toy rope. While Trisha holds the toy, her furry friend is seen pulling it. She wrote: "Home workout for triceps and biceps."
Later, Trisha Krishnan is seen cuddling Zorro and captioned the video: "Bestest quarantine partner."
Recently, Trisha had shared a picture of homemade pav bhaji amid lockdown. The actress took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of the yummy dish and wrote: "Homemade pav bhaji".
Recently, there was a chatter that Trisha is still not over ex-flame Rana Daggubati with whom she had an on/off relationship. The Baahubali actor announced that he will tie the knot with interior designer Miheeka Bajaj later this year. In an Instagram live chat, when Daggubati said that he was friendly with his exes, who were all happy for him, Trisha posted a cryptic message, which stated that people who keep their exes as friends 'are more likely to be narcissistic psychopaths'. She later deleted the tweet.
On the acting front, Trisha currently has multiple projects lined up. She will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, Raangi, Sugar and Ram.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Born on May 4, 1983, Trisha Krishnan is one of the most popular actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industry. She was born and raised in Chennai. While she is made a name for herself in the South Indian film industry, Trisha made her debut on screen with the music video Meri Chunar Ud Ud Jaye, along with Ayesha Takia. Remember? Trisha was just 18 when she featured in this Falguni Pathak hit track. (All photos/Trisha Krishnan's official Instagram account)
-
Trisha never dreamt of becoming an actress. In fact, she wanted to become a criminal psychologist. But after winning Miss Salem in 1999, Miss Madras 2000, and Miss India 2001 Beautiful Smile, Trisha changed her career plans.
-
While for Bollywood buffs, she is still remembered as the actress who romanced Akshay Kumar in Khatta Meetha (2010), she began her career down south in 2002.
-
Trisha has been paired up with almost every big star from South - Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Illaiyathalapathy Vijay, Vikram, Ajith, Chiranjivi, Prabhas, Siddharth.
In picture: Akshay Kumar and Trisha in a still from Khatta Meetha.
-
At age 20, Trisha made her debut in Tamil film Mounam Pesiyadhe opposite Suriya. She went on to grab multiple film projects after that. In 2003, Trisha featured in as good as 6 films - Manasellam, Saamy, Lesa Lesa, Alai, Enakku 20 Unakku 18, Nee Manasu Naaku Telugu. The last one was her Telugu debut.
-
In 2004, Trisha bagged her first award - Filmfare Award for Best Actress - for the Telugu film Varsham, co-starring Prabhas and Gopichand. The film's plot is said to be loosely inspired the makers of Bollywood film Baaghi starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.
-
Trisha has been part of notable Tamil films such as Ghilli (2004), Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004), Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), Kireedam (2007), Bheemaa (2008), Abhiyum Naanum (2008), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Endrendrum Punnagai (2013), Thoongaa Vanam (2015), Kodi (2016), '96 (2018), and her last outing Petta (2019).
-
Some of Trisha's popular Telugu films are - Varsham (2004), Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2005), Athadu (2005), Stalin (2006), Sainikudu (2006), Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule (2007), Krishna (2008), King (2008), Bodyguard (2012), Dammu (2012), Nayaki (2016), among others.
-
Trisha is a UNICEF brand ambassador. In 2017, Trisha Krishnan became the first south-Indian to be bestowed with the UNICEF celebrity advocate status. Her profile includes responsibilities such as advocating for the rights of the youth, especially girls.
-
Trisha has also addressed problems faced by children in Tamil Nadu and Kerala such as anaemia, early marriage, child labour and child abuse.
-
Trisha had once revealed in an interview, that she wanted to debut in the film industry with the name Suhasini. However, she was never credited as Suhasini in any of her projects.
-
Though Trisha ditched her aspiration to become a criminal psychologist and pursued a career in films, it is needless to say now that the decision is paying off!
-
Trisha has been impressing the audience for over a decade. In fact, technically speaking she will be completing 2 decades in the glamour industry, after her debut music video 'Meri Chunar Ud Ud Jaaye'.
-
Trisha currently has multiple projects lined up. She will be seen in Garjanai, Raangi, Sugar and Ram.
-
Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Trisha!
It's south actress Trisha's birthday on May 4. The actress, who turns 37 this year, completes almost two decades in the showbiz. We take a look at her journey, through candid photos
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe