Trishala Dutt expresses gratitude on her 32nd birthday with a sweet note
Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala, celebrates her 32nd birthday today, August 11. She took to Instagram to share a note of gratitude to everyone who wished her on her special day.
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt celebrates her 32nd birthday today, August 11. She took to Instagram to post a lovely birthday picture and thank everyone who wished her on her special day.
Sharing the picture, Trishala wrote, "32. thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! It’s been a challenging year to say the least but I’m thankful for my health, family, and friends. I appreciate all the love, messages, calls, gifts, flowers, cakes, texts, voicemails, emails, etc. I love you all so much! Thank you for making my day so incredibly special & for always being there for me. I wish us all happiness, health, peace, & love. xxxx T"
Several of Trishala's friends and fans wished her in the comments section of the post as well. Sanjay Dutt's best friend Paresh Ghelani commented, "Happy Birthday little princess!! Wishing an amazing year and many more to come. God bless!!!" Prateik Babbar too wished her happy birthday along with a bunch of heart emojis.
For those who don't know, Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt and his late wife Richa Sharma's daughter. She was raised by her maternal grandparents in the US. Trishala has done her majors in criminal justice and has specialised in forensic science. However, a very few know that Trishala has also dabbled in acting through short-term courses with the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.
Here's wishing Trishala Dutt a very happy birthday!
Born on August 10, 1988, Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt and his late wife Richa Sharma's daughter. Trishala has done her majors in criminal justice and has specialised in forensic science. (All pictures/mid-day archives and Trishala Dutt's official Instagram account)
However, few know that Trishala also has dabbled in acting by taking short-term courses with the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. In picture: Sanjay Dutt poses with daughter Trishala Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt
Sanjay Dutt couldn't spend quality time with Trishala Dutt during her childhood days, who was raised by her maternal grandparents in the US. Dutt said, "I have never seen the aspect of fatherhood with Trishala. That's a sad thing and my bad luck. I feel sad for her. Anyways that was my bad luck. I wish I could spend all those moments with her also."
Though Trishala Dutt lives a life far removed from Bollywood, she continues to be a pillar of strength for her father Sanjay Dutt. In picture: Trishala Dutt with late grandfather Sunil Dutt.
Trishala Dutt's mother, Richa Sharma, married Sanjay Dutt in 1987. Richa Sharma, known for her roles in films like Hum Naujawan, Anubhav, and Sadak Chhap, passed away way too young at the age of 32. Richa Sharma was married to Sanjay Dutt for nine years and was diagnosed with a brain tumour within two years of marriage. She passed away in 1996.
Trishala Dutt has a huge fan following on Instagram. But don't expect a female Dutt to hit the silver screen. EVER. And that's just family tradition, by the way. It's nothing personal. Trishala Dutt was quoted in 2010 in a magazine as saying: "My dad has never said 'no' to me for Bollywood. Yes, I know he would not approve. But he does have a soft spot for me, so I think it will be okay later on." But later her dad, Sanjay, categorically said, "It's news to me. She hasn't discussed her future plans with me. Anyway, my dad would have been completely against her becoming an actress!"
A decade ago, Sanjay Dutt had mentioned that he won't encourage Trishala Dutt to become an actress. "I am not supportive of her becoming an actress," he said, adding, "In the Dutt family line, women have never been actresses - including my sisters Namrata and Priya. My mom (Nargis) gave up acting when she got married and was a devoted mother and housewife and so was Richa (his first wife)."
A source close to Sanjay Dutt had even spilt the beans, saying, "Sanju is very clear about Trishala not joining films. He says his dad never allowed daughters Priya and Namrata to become actresses. The late Dutt Sr's wife Nargis was a great actress but once she became a Dutt she left her career at her peak. The same thing happened with Trishala's mother Richa. Whatever little career she had, she had to give up once she became Mrs Dutt. Sanju never allowed Maanayata to pursue an acting career even when they were dating."
In picture: Trishala Dutt with father Sanjay Dutt in a childhood photo from a birthday celebration
Namrata Dutt's daughters Sanchi and Sia don't harbour filmi aspirations either. The Dutts have always been very conscious about this and the rule has been laid down for the Dutt women right from the beginning "No acting career". It is said that Sanjay Dutt had even told Maanayata Dutt that if they have a daughter, she has to know right from the beginning that an acting career is not an option.
In pic: Trishala Dutt hugs her father Sanjay Dutt, whom she fondly calls 'Papa Dukes', in this throwback photo
Not that Sanjay Dutt is against the industry. He attributes this thought to a rule laid down by his father, the late Sunil Dutt. In the past, he had said, "Dad never wanted any of our family girls to be in the film industry, so it's the same with my sisters and their daughters. I want to keep that going."
About his plans for Trishala, Sanjay Dutt was quoted saying, "If she has worked hard to pass with good grades and worked with the FBI, then she must further her career in it."
Recalling Trishala Dutt's decision to study criminal law, Sanjay Dutt had said, "Back then, she had said that the reason she wanted to study criminal law was that she didn't want innocent people like me to suffer. I was very touched by that thought. Besides, it's a big thing to work with the FBI."
When Sanjay Dutt was in jail, Trishala had told the press, "His fans must watch out when he comes back because he's going to be back with a bang. He is someone you can't break."
Trishala Dutt might not harbour Bollywood aspirations, but she surely enjoys a massive fan following. Trishala regularly shares beautiful throwback pictures from her childhood that gives us a nice jolt of nostalgia.
One glance at Trishala's Instagram account (which is now Private), and you will find wonderful throwback photos that she has shared with her family and her transformation from fat to fit.
Here are some childhood pictures of Trishala Dutt:
Trishala Dutt and her grandfather Sunil Dutt
Trishala Dutt's no make-up selfie
Trishala Dutt shared this throwback picture of her parents Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma
Trishala Dutt often remembers her late mother Richa Sharma
Trishala Dutt with her aunt Priya Dutt
Trishala Dutt and her father's ex-wife Rhea Pillai.
Trishala Dutt and Rhea Pillai bond well. And this picture says it all!
Trishala Dutt with a friend
A quick look at Trishala Dutt's facts that you might be interested to know:
Trishala Dutt is based in New York now. And is absolutely settled down in the foreign land.
Trishala Dutt is a graduate in criminal justice and masters in Psychology. She went to John Jay College of Criminal Justice, New York and later Hofstra University, NYC.
Trishala Dutt is in the business of hair extensions. She owns Dream Tresses, a hair extension company in New York City.
Trishala Dutt has been living with her aunt Enna Sharma, sister of Richa Sharma and her grandparents in Bayside Queens, New York.
Trishala Dutt shares a warm relation with her father's wives - ex-wife Rhea Pillai and current wife Maanayata Dutt.
The age gap between Trishala Dutt and her half-siblings Iqra Dutt and Shahraan Dutt is almost 22 years.
Some say that losing her mother Richa Sharma at an early age or even staying away from her father has made Trishala strong
Trishala Dutt is a party animal and loves to hang out with her friends. Her Instagram pictures are filled with outings with her friends.
Sanjay Dutt does not want Trishala in showbiz. It is said that Trishala Dutt was interested in acting but Sanjay Dutt didn't back her.
"Absolutely true and underline it 500 times," Sanjay Dutt told in an interview about his opposition to Trishala Dutt entering Bollywood.
"If somebody says give me the reason, I am going to show my finger because she is my daughter," said Sanjay Dutt in an interview.
Sanjay Dutt, now married to Maanyata from whom he has twins, believes women have to struggle a lot in the film industry and he doesn't want his daughter Trishala to face all this.
A social media celebrity in her own right, Trishala Dutt's sexy snapshot in a sheer top went viral. Does she still want to give Bollywood a shot? If only Papa Dukes (as she fondly calls Dutt) would relent.
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt works with FBI and is doing fashion designing too. But coming from a fully filmy background, Trishala stayed away from the glam world. Do you know the real reason behind it? What kept Trishala Dutt away from the Hindi film industry? We dig up precious throwback photos from Trishala's Instagram account and take you through an interesting journey of the star kid on her birthday today - August 10.
