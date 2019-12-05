Trishala Dutt remembers mom Richa Sharma with a beautiful picture

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actress Richa Sharma, known for her roles in films like Hum Naujawan, Anubhav, and Sadak Chhap, passed away way too young at the age of 32. Richa Sharma was married to Sanjay Dutt for nine years and was diagnosed with brain tumour within two years of marriage. She passed away in 1996. Trishala Dutt, Richa and Sanjay Dutt's daughter, took to Instagram to remember her mother with a beautiful photo.

View this post on Instagram ð¸ Mom... #1979 #RIP ð§¡ A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) onDec 3, 2019 at 11:11pm PST

Isn't that a lovely photo? Several people commented on the photo with hearts and flowers. One among them was Maanayata Dutt, who is Sanjay Dutt's wife now. She wrote, "Beautiful" on Richa Sharma's photo.

Trishala Dutt recently lost her boyfriend, and while sharing the new of his sudden demise on social media, Trishala had shared a photo of him with a note that read: "You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, your Bella Mia. RIP October 7, 1986 -- July 2, 2019. I love you more than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow."

On his birthday on October 7, Trishala took to social media to share a heartfelt note for him that read, "not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don't think about you. Happy Birthday. I love you. Rest In Paradise. Love, Bella Mia [sic]"

