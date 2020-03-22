Trishala Dutt's note on Coronavirus deserves our attention and applause

Trishala Dutt posted this image for the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who are putting their lives and families at risk every day fighting the pandemic. "Although I am not a medical doctor or nurse, I do work in the mental health field. The outbreak can do quite a number on our mental health. Let's try to be grateful for what we have and focus on what we can control, instead of what we cannot. Let's try to be gentle with ourselves when the world is being hard on us (sic)."

She also wrote, "Even though the information we're getting is a lot about "doom" and "gloom" I challenge you to think about the positives of the situation. We should think about how we are handling this." Well, this is easily one of the most worthy takes on the current situation of the world that has surely come with a lot of pondering. This is something one must read for sure.

Trishala Dutt has always been very vocal about her thoughts and expressed them openly for all of us and it really takes a lot of courage to do that. Given we all are collectively quarantined for the next few days, this is the best time for us to read such posts and know more about the pandemic and to do's and don'ts it has brought along.

