Trishala Dutt's throwback picture with dadaji Sunil Dutt will make your day

Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala Dutt might not harbour Bollywood aspirations, but she surely enjoys a massive fan following. Trishala regularly shares beautiful throwback pictures from her childhood that gives us a nice jolt of nostalgia.

Recently, she shared a picture of her childhood. In the picture, the little Trishala is seen comfortably sitting in her grandfather Sunil Dutt's lap. Trishala looked cute in her white sweater and tied hair. Sharing this picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "#priceless Dadaji" with a heart emoji. Take a look at the picture:

This isn't the first time, Trishala has shared throwback pictures with her fans. Last month, she took to Instagram to remember her mother Richa Sharma with a beautiful photo. Richa Sharma, known for her roles in films like Hum Naujawan, Anubhav, and Sadak Chhap, passed away way too young at the age of 32. Richa Sharma was married to Sanjay Dutt for nine years and was diagnosed with brain tumour within two years of marriage. She passed away in 1996.

A few months ago, she lost her boyfriend, and while sharing the news of his sudden demise on social media, Trishala had shared a photo of him with a note that read: "My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."

On his birthday on October 7, Trishala took to social media to share a heartfelt note for him that read, "not a day, not a second, not a moment goes by where I don't think about you. Happy Birthday. I love you. Rest In Paradise. Love, Bella Mia [sic]"

