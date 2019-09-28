Trishala quashes rumours of rift with her father Sanjay Dutt; see post

There were rumours that a rift has been created between daughter Trishala Dutt and father Sanjay Dutt. Trishala conducted a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram and cleared the air on having any rift with her father once in for all. The star kid said that one need not believe everything written in the "tabloids."

When the interaction began, a follower asked Trishala that rumours are rife of her not being on good terms with Sanjay Dutt. To which, she rubbished the news and asked the follower to not believe in it. "Please don't believe everything and anything that is written in tabloids. I don't know where or who that came from but no, that's not true."

There are many reports floating around that say the father-daughter relationship has seen many highs and lows. In fact, the biopic Sanju that narrated Dutt's trajectory had no mention of Trishala or his first wife, and that's how rumours of their bond going sour started doing the rounds.

Take a look at Trishala's reply to her follower:



A screengrab from Trishala's Instagram story.

Trishala Dutt often conducts a Q&A session with her followers on social media. Previously, a user had asked her to describe her relationship with actor-father Sanjay Dutt. To which she said that the bond is normal like any other father-daughter relationship.

"Honestly, it feels normal. He's like any other father. When I'm with him it feels like I'm with my dad. It doesn't feel any different from what you would feel with your father. I can't explain it, but it is... normal," replied Trishala.

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter with former wife Richa Sharma, who succumbed to brain tumour in 1996. Speaking about this star kid, she has done majors in criminal justice and has specialised in forensic science, and harbours no Bollywood aspirations.

Also Read: Trishala Dutt has no wishes for papa Sanjay Dutt on his 60th birthday?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates