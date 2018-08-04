Triumph of the iPhone: Apple cracks trillion-dollar mark
The milestone reached on Thursday marks the latest triumph of a trend-setting company that two mavericks named Steve started in a Silicon Valley garage 42 years ago
Apple is the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion, the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined what we expect from our gadgets.
Apple's shares gained $5.89 to close at $207.39, leaving the firm's market value a notch above $1 trillion.
