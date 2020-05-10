Trivia that's not trivial

Comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath and Kumar Varun are friends and self-confessed trivia enthusiasts. The funny men have decided to channel their passion for history into a podcast called 2 past 2 curious. The first episode lasted 40 minutes and tackled epidemics from a historical perspective. The hosts speak about the various diseases that afflicted the human race, including the plague of Justinian, the great plague of London, the bubonic plague, yellow fever, chicken pox, Spanish flu, HIV, cholera, etc.



Biswa Kalyan Rath and Kumar Varun

They also speak about the impact of the diseases on world order and advances in medical science. Watch out for Rath's interjections laced with dark humour, they will make you chuckle even as you understand the gravity of the current situation. Varun's earnestness comes through and makes him sound like a cute geek.

On Spotify and YouTube

