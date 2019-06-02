Trolled over failure, Instagram influencer Arii takes on critics
Arii, 18, earned a huge following on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app by posting pictures of her wearing products of different brands
New Delhi: An Instagram influencer with 2.6 million followers, who was trolled heavily last week for reportedly failing to sell just "36 t-shirts", has hit out at critics and has vowed to come back stronger.
Arii, 18, earned a huge following on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app by posting pictures of her wearing products of different brands.
The influencer bubble is bursting. This young lady has well over 2 million followers and couldn’t sell 36 shirts. Focus on genuine engagement and not followers cuz they ain’t gonna buy a thing. pic.twitter.com/uOSVxc2k4D— Flawless and Brown (@kissmyelite) May 27, 2019
But when it came to launching her own brand, she found few customers among her followers, despite getting a positive feedback.
As she could not fulfill the target set for her first drop sales, the company she was working with decided not to send out the orders to people who actually purchased the products.
The truth is that her followers aren't her customers.— Tamara (@baydiangirl) May 27, 2019
Understanding who will actually buy from you and what they will buy is a key business lesson.
Social media users were not kind to her after she revealed her failure.
"The influencer bubble is bursting. This young lady has well over 2 million followers and couldn't sell 36 shirts. Focus on genuine engagement and not followers cuz they ain't gonna buy a thing," wrote one Twitter user.
"PLOT TWIST: she deleted her 'my brand failed' post. Something is definitely up. The 'positive' spin: she took flak for failing & wanted it to stop. It's seeming more plausible that someone's lying somewhere. 'Marketing stunt' maybe? Sympathy post for future $? Lie about sales?," wrote another.
UPDATE: she’s back & says she had to sell 36 each of 7 products, for a total of 252 units sold.— Jack Appleby (@JuiceboxCA) May 30, 2019
When we’re talking 2 million+ followers, 252 should be just as easy as 36. She literally only had to convince 0.000096% of her followers to buy. It’s the same problem. pic.twitter.com/RpOZbXBEyj
Hitting out at her critics on Twitter, Arii said she would not let this "hate and laughter" get to her and thanked those who sent kind messages.
"Grown people are literally laughing at me because of what happened with my brand. I AM 18 and still learning. AGAIN, brands don't take off on the first try & i knew that. i never expected to sell out because i had followers. i learned my lesson & won't give up now," she said in a tweet.
In an Instagram post, she later also clarified that her target for the first drop sales was 252 products - 36 of seven different products - and not 36 products as reported.
"I don't need anyone's sympathy, nor I am using pity to sell next time," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
hi ð as many of you seen, my brand failing on its first drop has gotten alot of buzz & i wanted to clear a few things up. first i never even sold t-shirts so i have no idea where that came from. the minimum wasn’t 36 products i had to sell, it was 36 of each product & i had 7 different products so i had to sell 252 pieces for my first drop (very hard). i’ve also never bought followers within the 4 years i’ve been on social media, every follower has been earned. overtime your fans grow out of beings fans. i never had the thought in my head that me having followers meant i was gonna sell out, i knew that wasn’t the case & i mentioned that before. i don’t need anyone’s sympathy nor am i trying to use pity to sell more next time. i shared my failure because i’ve always kept it real with my followers & i wasn’t going to hide in the shadows about this. i just wanna say thank you to those who have been nice enough to give me words of encouragement & advice instead of trolling me.ð¤ this is just a lesson learned & i will work harder. i won’t give up!!! taking time to study & design better.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here.
