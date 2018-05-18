Trolls call Uday Chopra, the 'Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood'

Uday Chopra found himself being trolled for speaking his mind and was called the Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood



Like most of us, Uday Chopra is hooked to the political tamasha in Karnataka. Known for his acerbic wit, the Dhoom franchise actor tweeted, "I usually say rubbish stuff mostly to hide my true feelings but I'm totally hooked on what's going on in Karnataka.... I just googled the governor of Karnataka BJP guy and RSS... hmmm.. I guess we all know what's gonna happen (sic)."

Uday found himself being trolled for speaking his mind and was called the Rahul Gandhi of Bollywood. He hit back by writing, "So many trolls on my timeline suddenly. I agree I am no one of consequence but I am still an Indian and I care deeply about my country (sic)."

On the work front, Uday Chopra was last seen on the silver screen in 2013 as Ali in the third installment of the Dhoom franchise which also starred Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

