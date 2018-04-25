Trouble in Imran Khan's third marriage? Dogs back, wife out

The presence of dogs reportedly interfered in the religious activities of Manek due to which she wanted the expulsion of the dogs from the house

Imran Khan with his third wife Bushra Manek

Former cricketer and Pakistani politician, Imran Khan's third wife, Bushra Manek has reportedly returned back to her maternal home following a domestic dispute over the ex-cricketer's pet dogs.

As per a report by Times of Islamabad , Imran Khan's pet dogs, who had earlier been expelled from his palatial house on the direction of Manek, have returned back and are seen wandering around the house.

Though Imran Khan had negated rumours about kicking out his 'Sheru' dog, saying the canine in question had died a few years ago. The presence of dogs reportedly interfered in the religious activities of Manek due to which she wanted the expulsion of the dogs from the house.

Further Manek's child from her previous marriage was living at Imran's Bani Gala residence from a long time which flouted a said rule between them that no family member of Manek shall be living at Imran's residence for a longer period.

It has also been reported that Imran's sisters were living at Bani Gala and were actively taking part in its renovation work which was not appreciated by Manek. Khan, last month, secretly married his spiritual mentor Bushra Maneka, a divorcee, amid the media frenzy over his third marriage. He has previously been married to Reham Khan and Jemima Goldsmith.

