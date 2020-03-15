Trousseau to borrow

Sneha D'Souza started Hand Me Gown, over a year ago, when a friend's sister, needed a gown and couldn't afford it. "I asked a couple of women, but they were not comfortable giving away their gown. You end up wearing it once, and pay through your nose for it," says the 33-year-old Borivli resident. "I thought that everyone should be able to access a gorgeous gown, especially the underprivileged. It's also a sustainable model." D'Souza has 26 gowns in her collection—all donated after word spread about her initiative. After reaching out to her on WhatsApp, D'Souza arranges for a trial session. "Gowns are usually tailor-made. You won't know if it fits you, until you try it," she says. For security, she takes a refundable deposit of R5,000 and an ID card, along with dry cleaning charges.

To book: 9619668143

The vintage look

It was nearly 15 years ago, that Anita D'Silva found her dream gown during a shopping spree in Bandra. "My husband and I fell in love with the dress when we saw it. It's a typical wedding gown with lace," says D'Silva, who also lent it recently for an annual day function, where a girl was playing the role of a bride. Louvina Andrade too, has been looking at giving away her sister's gown from 25 years ago. "It was stitched in India, and later sent to Australia where she was getting married. Because, it seemed too plain, they got someone there to do gold and silver bead work," says Andrade, who is willing to donate it.

Contact: anitandsilva@gmail.com; louvina.andrade@rediffmail.com

Borrow a lehenga

Powai-based Aditi Varma is keen on lending her wedding lehenga, which she has worn once, for her Hindu wedding. "It's a deep-red traditional outfit. The blouse is long and velvet red, and the lehenga is heavy with a net top. The netted dupatta has ghungroos," she says.

Contact: aditivarma1@gmail.com

For all sizes



Pic/Sameer Markande

The kindness of strangers is something that Malad resident Kanchan Hatyal, 44, has experienced firsthand. In December last year, when an acquaintance approached her, asking if she knew who could lend her a bridal gown, as she had already overshot her wedding budget, Hatyal, a parishioner of St Jude Church, decided to initiate a service that would help brides in need. She started by making two gowns available for borrowing, but with the support of parish priest Fr Warner D'Souza and the generosity of others, Hatyal's closet in her humble 500 square feet home, now has 24 pieces. "We have gowns for all shapes and sizes," says Hatyal. The gowns have already been used at three weddings, including one in Assam. While she prides in her entire collection, her favourite is a piece with a lace trail and delicate veil. The donor was kind enough to give away the ring holder, too. You can borrow the dress, after a deposit of R2,500 (ID proof mandatory). The amount will be refunded, once the gown is laundered and returned in mint condition.

To book: 8108001591

