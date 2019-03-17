Trouvaille, Mishka's Pride likely to shine

other-sports

The championship events for both the sexes will jointly feature as the prime events of Sunday's seven-race card. Going by the current form and fitness, Trouvaille (Surfrider - Highlay Fashionable), trained by SK Sunderji and to be ridden by A Sandesh, looks set to bag the Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts Championship (Gr 3).

In the fillies' version, the Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship (Gr 3), there could a three-way fight among Thailand, Kariega and Mishka's Pride. I expect the last-named, the Imtiaz Sait-trained Total Gallery - Tsesebe filly, to shock the field in the hands of Sandesh.

First race at 3.15 pm.

Lahinch Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Transform 1, Rapid Girl 2, Cray Cray 3.

Racing World Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Findlerhof 1, Articulate 2, Sullivan 3.

J P Vazifdar Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Flying Visit 1, Lorraine 2, Arc Shine 3.

Forbes Breeders' Juvenile Fillies' Championship - Gr 3 (For 3y, Fillies; 1600m)

Mishka's Pride 1, Thailand 2, Kariega 3.

J Rustomji Soparivala Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Golden Guest 1, Turmeric Power 2, Warrior Clan 3.

Shapoorji Pallonji Breeders' Juvenile Colts' Championship - Gr 3 (For 3y, Colts & Geldings; 1600m)

Trouvaille 1, Gallantry 2, Beemer 3.

Lahinch Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Brothersofthewind 1, Golden Eclipse 2, Golden Horde 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Trouvaille (6-7)

Upsets: Ricardus (1-13) & Daddy's Pride (5-2)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

