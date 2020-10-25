TRP Scam: Court extends police remand of arrested accused

The Mumbai Crime Branch revealed to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court that several people related to channels, including Republic TV, News Nation and Mahamovie, have been placed in the wanted accused list. The court has extended the police remand of the arrested accused in the TRP scam till October 26.

On Saturday, arrested accused Ramji Verma and Dinesh Vishwakarma were produced before the court by the Mumbai Police. Police officer Sachin Waze informed the court that in the investigation, Verma and Vishwakarma revealed that they received money from Republic TV, News Nation and Mahamovie channels. They further said they were given this money to increase the TRP of these channels.

In the remand copy, put forth by the Crime Branch, the team told the court that the owners of Mahamovie, Republic TV and News Nation, as well as people related to these channels have been included in the list of accused in the case.

A source from the Mumbai Crime Branch told mid-day that a police team is in Delhi to locate the owner of Mahamovie channel. In the remand copy submitted to the court by the Mumbai Crime Branch, names of the channels under investigation have been mentioned, but names of any persons involved are not mentioned. A Crime Branch official, requesting anonymity, said, "Our investigation is progressing and we will probe those whose names are in the list."

Republic TV reporter questioned

The statement of Deputy Editor Sawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayan Swamy was recorded on Saturday in a FIR lodged against Republic TV at NM Joshi Police Station. When they arrived at the NM Joshi police station around noon on Saturday, they were accompanied by Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV. The NM Joshi cops had registered an FIR against the journalists under the Police (Incitement to disaffection) Act.

