TRP Scam: Court rejects bail plea of BARC's ex-CEO

A local court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), who was arrested in the alleged manipulation of TRP (Television Rating Points) scam.

Dasgupta had filed an application seeking bail on December 30 after the court remanded him to judicial custody. On Monday, a court of metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai rejected Dasgupta's application.

Dasgupta's advocate Kamlesh Ghumre said an appeal would be filed in the sessions court this week.

In his application, Dasgupta had claimed that he was only an employee of the BARC and not a "whole and sole [authority]", and that there are board of directors and a disciplinary committee above him in the council.

Mumbai Police's crime branch had, however, argued that Dasgupta, in connivance with another senior official from the BARC and ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd's owner Arnab Goswami, manipulated the TRPs of Republic TV and Republic Bharat (Hindi).

The police had claimed that Goswami paid in lakhs to Dasgupta in return of the manipulation.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever