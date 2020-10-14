TRP scam: Crime Branch questions two top Hansa executives

The Mumbai Crime Branch (CB) on Tuesday recorded statements of two senior officials of Hansa Research Group Private Limited, Republic TV distribution head Ghanshayam Singh and a senior official of an advertising company in the TRP scam case.

Four officers also visited the Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) office in Parel to understand the system, said CB officer Sachin Vaze. They also recorded the statements of some of its employees and took a list of employees working at BARC since 2015.

An officer said so far three channels have been named in the case and some names of some others are likely to be added. Hansa's chief executive officer and Praveen Nizhar and Deputy General Nitin Devkar were the two employees questioned on Tuesday, and they also submitted some documents to the police. Singh also submitted some documents to the police. Sam Balsara of an advertising company also submitted some documents to the police.

All these documents will be audited by the finances team of the Crime Branch.

Earlier, police had recorded the statements of two advertising companies. They questioned a senior executive of the GroupM advertising company for seven hours on Tuesday.

Four people arrested in the case were produced in court again on Tuesday and were sent to police custody for four days. Mumbai police secured the transit remand of Vinay Tripathi, who was arrested in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, till October 15.

The Crime Branch on Tuesday night said it has summoned Republic TV Executive Editor Niranjan Swamy and Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapur for questioning on Wednesday.

