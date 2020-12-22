TRP scam: Former BARC COO's police remand extended till Tuesday

Police remand of Romil Ramgarhia, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Broadcast Audience Research Council ( BARC), arrested in TRP scam has been extended till Tuesday.

When Ramgarhia was produced in the court on Monday, the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) officials told the court that he was in contact with officials of several channels across the country and the police have to investigate it.

While investigating the TRP scam, CIU produced Ramgarhia in the court on Monday and demanded the court to increase his remand.

ACP Shashank Sandhbhor told the court that the data from Ramgarhia’s mobile revealed that he was in touch with channels’ officials through WhatsApp to illegally increase the TRP of various channels. He used to talk to these officials only through WhatsApp calls.

The CIU told the court that Ramgarhia's Gmail account is yet to be opened and examined. Police suspect that the former COO has shared information about viewer barometers with the channels via email.

A CIU official said that Ramgarhia has benefitted immensely by manipulating channels’ TRP and it is also being investigated.

A CIU official told Mid-Day, "Ramgarhia was in touch with several channel officials through WhatsApp. His last five-year bank statement is also being investigated."

The CIU has so far arrested 14 people in the TRP case, 13 of them have secured bail.

