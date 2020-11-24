TRP scam: Mumbai Crime Branch submits 1,400-page charge sheet in court

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday submitted a 1,400-page charge sheet in Killa court in the alleged TRP scam. The city crime branch has filed the charge sheet much before the prescribed time limit ahead of the crucial hearing on transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

The crime branch has so far arrested 12 accused, including distribution head of Republic TV Ghanshayam Singh. The Mumbai crime branch officials have confirmed that the charge sheet has been submitted before the Killa court on Tuesday morning.

In the first week of October, the crime branch had registered a case against one Vishal Bhandari, a former employee of Hansa research. Bhandari was arrested for paying the households to watch specific news channels.

After his arrest, the crime branch arrested owners of Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema for manipulating the TRP to get more advertisements.

On October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh held a press conference and said that Republic TV is also involved in the case and they have crucial evidence against them. Following which, a number of employees of Republic TV were summoned and their distribution head Ghanshayam Singh was arrested recently.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also registered a case of money laundering a few days ago following a formal letter submitted by the Mumbai Police.

