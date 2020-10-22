TRP scam: Names of 2 more channels crop up during probe

The names of two more TV channels have surfaced during the investigation of alleged fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, police said on Wednesday. While one is a news channel, the other one is an entertainment channel, the official said. "During the investigation, it came to light that these two channels were also involved in fixing the TRP by paying money to households for watching them," he said. "While investigating the fake TRP racket, the police have added fresh sections of IPC, including 174, 179, 201, 204," he said.

According to the official, the police had earlier registered an offence under section 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120(B), 34 of IPC in the case, he said adding the crime branch submitted the letter to the court about adding new sections. Earlier three channels, including Republic TV, was found allegedly involved in the TRP racket.

Meanwhile the probe team on Wednesday once again recorded statements of Republic TV CFO S Sundaram and executive editor Niranjan Narayanswami, he said. The alleged fake TRP scam came to light when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint with the police through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain channels were rigging TRP numbers to lure advertisers.

It was alleged that some families at whose houses meters for collecting data of viewership were installed were being bribed to tune into a particular channel.

