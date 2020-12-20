TRP scam: Police remand of former BARC COO Romil Ramgarhia extended till Monday

The police remand of Romil Ramgarhia, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BARC, arrested in the TRP scam, has been extended till Monday.

Ramgarhia was arrested by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) on December 17, after being questioned for five hours.

According to the CIU officials, some people involved in the scam changed their mobile handsets as soon as the matter came to light, due to which their WhatsApp chats and other data was deleted. The police is trying to recover this data which could be helpful in the investigation.

Also Read: TRP scam: BARC official was offered benefits by Republic TV, claims Crime Branch

Ramgarhia, police said, was in constant contact with Vikas Khanchandani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Republic TV. On Saturday, Ramgarhia was produced for remand in the court, where the CIU stated that he benefitted monetarily from helping the channel in TRP manipulation. Apart from mobile phones, cops also want to check Ramgarhia’s bank accounts. They are also investigating why he quit BARC.

Also Read: TRP scam: Former chief operating officer of BARC India arrested by Mumbai police

According to a CIU police officer, on July 31 this year when Ramgarhia left the BARC job he was offered a senior position at a television channel. “We are investigating that as well,” he added.

CIU police officer Sachin Vaze said, “We are investigating how many more people are involved with Ramgarhia in TRP manipulation.”

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news